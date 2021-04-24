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COVID MRNA INJECTIONS ARE NOT EVEN VACCINES [2021-04-08] - DR. STEPHEN K. KARANJA (VIDOEO)
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90 views • April 24, 2021
COVID mRNA INJECTIONS ARE NOT EVEN VACCINES [2021-04-08] - DR. STEPHEN K. KARANJA (VIDOEO)
Dr. Stephen K. Karanja tells the world that mRNA Injections are not vaccines at all. Maybe that is why Pfizer calls it GENE THERAPY, Moderna calls it an OPERATING SYSTEM, and the computer guy/Eugenicist Bill Gates calls it THE FINAL SOLUTION. Dr. Karanja says DO NOT TAKE THE mRNA INECTION being "PUSHED" as a Covid-19 anti-virus EXPERIMENTAL VACCINE. Do Not Consent, Just Say No, and try to Awaken Others.
Source: Sergeant Major
Dr. Stephen K. Karanja tells the world that mRNA Injections are not vaccines at all. Maybe that is why Pfizer calls it GENE THERAPY, Moderna calls it an OPERATING SYSTEM, and the computer guy/Eugenicist Bill Gates calls it THE FINAL SOLUTION. Dr. Karanja says DO NOT TAKE THE mRNA INECTION being "PUSHED" as a Covid-19 anti-virus EXPERIMENTAL VACCINE. Do Not Consent, Just Say No, and try to Awaken Others.
Source: Sergeant Major
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