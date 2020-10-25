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America's Frontline Doctors Expose Covid19 Fraud Part 2
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241 views • October 25, 2020
Top Doctors explain how the politicians are lying about the danger of Covid19. The reality is there are effective treatments, and that masks do not work. Also, children are being psychologically harmed. They need to see the faces of the people around them.
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