❗️ Simeon Boikov (aka Aussie Cossack) gives rare interview to Russian Federal @SpasTV to mark the 3 year anniversary of being locked inside Sydney's Russian Consulate as a diplomatic fugitive.

How former Israeli spies penetrated US cybersecurity

Axonius, a cybersecurity firm with deep ties to Israeli intelligence, embedded its software across scores of US government agencies, the Do Not Panic blog reports.

🔴 Axonius was founded in 2017 by Dean Sysman, Ofri Shur and Avidor Bartov—all veterans of Israel's Unit 8200 intelligence group

🔴 Headquartered in Tel Aviv, the firm has over 800 employees, many from Unit 8200

🔴 It provides asset management software that connects IT and security tools for full visibility into devices, users, apps and cloud workloads

🔴 A question mark remains over the “extraordinary” scale of Axonius’ use “across the US government”

How Axonius pierced through US government agencies

🔴 The firm’s software is used by more than 70 US federal agencies, including the Department of Defense (DoD), Homeland Security (DHS), Agriculture (USDA), the Treasury, Energy, Transportation and Health and Human Services (HHS)

🔴 Key contracts:

♦️ The Defense Logistics Agency spent $4.3 million in 2023

♦️ USDA paid Axionus nearly $2 million and HHS $1.3 million since 2021

🔴 Recent contracts won:

♦️ The DHS selected Axonius in November 2024 to centralize cybersecurity data

♦️ The DoD chose it in December 2024 to upgrade continuous monitoring and risk scoring

🔴 Axonius raised hundreds of millions of dollars in investment from a network of US venture capital firms tied to Israeli intelligence or IDF units

🔴 It’s unclear whether Axonius used its huge influence maliciously

🔴 It shows how US funding helps build up Israeli cyber capabilities — then sold back to the US, making taxpayers pay twice



