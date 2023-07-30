Create New Account
Exclusive – Donald Trump: Mitch McConnell Health Problems ‘Sad,’ He Should Step Down
Former President Donald Trump said in an exclusive interview that he believes Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell’s obvious health issues mean the longtime Kentucky senator should not continue to lead Senate Republicans and that the party needs a fresh face atop the conference.




Keywords
presidentmagabdonald j trumptrump 2024agenda 47breitbart interview

