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Spraying Soffit and Fascia with Direct To Metal, Bronze
PinealPainting
PinealPainting
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107 views • January 03, 2021
Pineal Painting LLC
www.pinealpainting.com
I recommend always checking your work! Always! As a painter that is a big part in doing quality work. Especially outside in factors like the sun and wind. Its usually best to give it some time then double back and hit the spots if any which got missed! Full coverage is what you are trying to achieve. Look down the side where the light hits it and look for dull spots irregularities. Those are probably a missed spot. Sometimes if you have metal that has waves in it. If the surface is not flat then you will notice irregularities as well. Unfortunately nothing you can do about the metal. I notice that on the bottom of the gutters sometimes. I call it a wavy effect.
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