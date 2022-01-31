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MESSAGE TO UNBELIEVERS ABOUT TRIBUNALS AND EXECUTIONS
Fa17h PatriQt
Fa17h PatriQt
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189 views • January 31, 2022
‼️‼️WARNING - VERY GRAPHIC & DISTURBING IMAGES
A Message to All Unbelievers about Tribunals and Executions by the Digital Soldier Press.
While I wholeheartedly disagree with images on a map showing UFO landing/crash sites (there ARE no aliens and there IS NO "outer space"), I completely agree with everything else portrayed in this informative video.
PLEASE FORGIVE ME FOR POSTING A VIDEO WITH SUCH GRAPHIC CONTENT, BUT IT IS NECESSARY FOR Y'ALL TO HELP YOU AWAKEN.
I APOLOGIZE FOR POSTING A VIDEO THAT HAS HORRIBLE SPELLING, GRAMMAR, AND PUNCTUATION (including a bunch of misused apostrophes).

Thank you for watching.
If you would like to donate to my channel, please visit my GiveSendGo page here -
https://www.givesendgo.com/Fa17hPatriQt
Thanks again!
God bless you in Jesus' name.
Keywords
truthconspiracysataniccrimes against humanityseditiontraitorsexecutionsus military tribunalsmisprision of treason
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy