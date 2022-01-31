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MESSAGE TO UNBELIEVERS ABOUT TRIBUNALS AND EXECUTIONS
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189 views • January 31, 2022
‼️‼️WARNING - VERY GRAPHIC & DISTURBING IMAGES
A Message to All Unbelievers about Tribunals and Executions by the Digital Soldier Press.
While I wholeheartedly disagree with images on a map showing UFO landing/crash sites (there ARE no aliens and there IS NO "outer space"), I completely agree with everything else portrayed in this informative video.
PLEASE FORGIVE ME FOR POSTING A VIDEO WITH SUCH GRAPHIC CONTENT, BUT IT IS NECESSARY FOR Y'ALL TO HELP YOU AWAKEN.
I APOLOGIZE FOR POSTING A VIDEO THAT HAS HORRIBLE SPELLING, GRAMMAR, AND PUNCTUATION (including a bunch of misused apostrophes).
Thank you for watching.
If you would like to donate to my channel, please visit my GiveSendGo page here -
https://www.givesendgo.com/Fa17hPatriQt
Thanks again!
God bless you in Jesus' name.
A Message to All Unbelievers about Tribunals and Executions by the Digital Soldier Press.
While I wholeheartedly disagree with images on a map showing UFO landing/crash sites (there ARE no aliens and there IS NO "outer space"), I completely agree with everything else portrayed in this informative video.
PLEASE FORGIVE ME FOR POSTING A VIDEO WITH SUCH GRAPHIC CONTENT, BUT IT IS NECESSARY FOR Y'ALL TO HELP YOU AWAKEN.
I APOLOGIZE FOR POSTING A VIDEO THAT HAS HORRIBLE SPELLING, GRAMMAR, AND PUNCTUATION (including a bunch of misused apostrophes).
Thank you for watching.
If you would like to donate to my channel, please visit my GiveSendGo page here -
https://www.givesendgo.com/Fa17hPatriQt
Thanks again!
God bless you in Jesus' name.
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