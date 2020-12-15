“INFORMED CONSENT” A NEW DOCUMENTARY BY JAYMIE ICKE ABOUT THE DANGERS OF THE VACCINE ROLLOUT!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
pressfortruth
PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
Informed Consent is the newest film by Jamie Icke that exposes the dangers associated with taking a vaccine. A global inoculation rollout is currently underway with a rushed Pfizer vaccine that has already proven to be dangerous yet scores of people are willingly lining up to take the experimental jab simply because they are watching far too much mainstream news on the television. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Jaymie Icke about his newest film “Informed Consent” and the balance he hopes to bring to the minds of the masses so that they can truly make an informed decision when it comes to accepting the Covid-19(84) vaccine.
To Watch Informed Consent Sign Up Today for a 7 Day FREE Trial Here
https://www.ickonic.com/Landing/Step1
Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
TWITTER ➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8