Evidence the COVID-19 "pandemic" was pre-planned?
Does the evidence presented in this film lend credence to the real name "Plandemic" or is it all just coincidence? Open-minded people will watch to the end and decide for themselves. Everyone else will either refuse to watch it or turn it off as soon as they see something creating cognitive dissonance in their brains. 

