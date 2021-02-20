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Possible Reasons for Crazy Snow Behavior
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130 views • February 20, 2021
Many have taken to their lawns and seen some crazy things happen when they put a flame to balls of snow taken from their yards this year. Some point to the HAARP program possibly manipulating and creating weather patterns using chemicals that creates snow that instead of melting, burns when exposed to heat.
In this video we propose another possible explanation for this seemingly unordinary reaction between snow and flame.
In this video we propose another possible explanation for this seemingly unordinary reaction between snow and flame.
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