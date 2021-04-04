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VACCINE PASSPORT TO TRAVEL? MORE LIKE A VACCINE PASSPORT TO LIVE YOUR LIFE! [2021-03-31] - DAN DICKS (VIDEO)
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372 views • April 04, 2021
VACCINE PASSPORT TO TRAVEL? MORE LIKE A VACCINE PASSPORT TO LIVE YOUR LIFE! [2021-03-31] - DAN DICKS (VIDEO)
The entire Globalist Covid-19(84) PLANdemic/SCAMdemic has been about locking down the earth into a Communist New World Order. The virus has never been isolated, face masks do not protect against viruses, PCR tests give as much as 98% or more false positive results, social distancing is to stop protests and push backs by the awakening public, and mRNA jabs are called Operating Systems, Gene Therapy, and The Final Solution for a reason. The jab is the outcome they seek for 85% or more of the non-elites on earth. Since they can't make vaccines (especially experimental vaccines) mandatory, they will instead make Vaccine Passports required for travel, then crank them down to make them needed to cross state borders, and then finally to be able to enter grocery stores. Now is the time to seek our RED STATES and other countries without Covid Mandates before it is too late.
Note: The people that are getting their new Operating System and Gene Therapy are the DANGEROUS ONES. They are a danger to the rest of society since they are now SUPER SHEDDERS. The mRNA Experimental Vaccines are part of the Globalists Depopulation Agenda. Don't blindly follow the Sheeple on their walk to extermination, use your brain, do your own research, and JUST SAY NO and DO NOT CONSENT.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Dan Dicks @ Press For Truth
https://pressfortruth.ca/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
The entire Globalist Covid-19(84) PLANdemic/SCAMdemic has been about locking down the earth into a Communist New World Order. The virus has never been isolated, face masks do not protect against viruses, PCR tests give as much as 98% or more false positive results, social distancing is to stop protests and push backs by the awakening public, and mRNA jabs are called Operating Systems, Gene Therapy, and The Final Solution for a reason. The jab is the outcome they seek for 85% or more of the non-elites on earth. Since they can't make vaccines (especially experimental vaccines) mandatory, they will instead make Vaccine Passports required for travel, then crank them down to make them needed to cross state borders, and then finally to be able to enter grocery stores. Now is the time to seek our RED STATES and other countries without Covid Mandates before it is too late.
Note: The people that are getting their new Operating System and Gene Therapy are the DANGEROUS ONES. They are a danger to the rest of society since they are now SUPER SHEDDERS. The mRNA Experimental Vaccines are part of the Globalists Depopulation Agenda. Don't blindly follow the Sheeple on their walk to extermination, use your brain, do your own research, and JUST SAY NO and DO NOT CONSENT.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Dan Dicks @ Press For Truth
https://pressfortruth.ca/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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