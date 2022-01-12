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One Spirit One Love
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0 view • January 12, 2022
Many people say "we're all one" and "one love". But do people in the world know what true unity is? Do people know what having unity with God and others really looks like? Heaven is real, it isn;t jsut a fairytale. Jesus actually came and brought the Kingdom and said people are pressing into it ever since he brought it. It's something that we can do practically right now. We're not supposed to live selfish and do our own thing our life and expect an eternity of blessings.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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