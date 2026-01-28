BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Another mentally ill mental health expert goes down!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10157 followers
4
318 views • 1 day ago

Let me tell you a story. Rachel spent a lot of time getting degrees and a doctorate in college. Then she tried to help people with mental health. Then she probably got the covid shots. Then she moved to the Netherlands to be closer to my sister. Then she dropped dead at home. The end.

P.S. her mom has had long covid for two years.

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/rachelebyus/

https://dezwaanuitvaarten.nl/rachel/

Liv health

https://www.facebook.com/share/1CAqzz6hh2/

Mother

https://www.facebook.com/julie.e.zentz/

Music: Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls

------------------------

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

-------------------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

vaccinecoviddied suddenly
