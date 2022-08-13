Interview with Alex Newman by Tanya Carmona from COMUSAV USA

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Alex Newman, International Award Winning journalist has dedicated many years and thousands of hours performing extensive research to demonstrate how the 2030 Agenda is moving forward fooling millions of people into thinking these changes are good, when in reality the plan is population reduction and mind control.
MUST WATCH!