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[Japanese 日本語] 市販の豚肉のデトックス作業の重要性とは？
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69 views • June 06, 2021
原材料
浄水 1/2ガロン(約1.8リットル)
有機米酢 大さじ2
重曹 大さじ2
Ingredients:
1/2 gallon of purified water.
2 tablespoons of organic rice vinegar or organic apple cider vinegar.
2 tablespoons of baking soda.
タグ (Tags)
#毒抜き #簡単レシピ #豚肉 #TheComicalChef
浄水 1/2ガロン(約1.8リットル)
有機米酢 大さじ2
重曹 大さじ2
Ingredients:
1/2 gallon of purified water.
2 tablespoons of organic rice vinegar or organic apple cider vinegar.
2 tablespoons of baking soda.
タグ (Tags)
#毒抜き #簡単レシピ #豚肉 #TheComicalChef
Keywords
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