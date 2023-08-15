Ukrainian air defenses scorch Fozzy super mall in Odessa

Falling debris from Ukrainian air defense system engulfed the Fozzy super mall in Odessa region. The air defenses are trying to defend against attacks by Russian missiles and drones intended to strike military objects. Fozzi building burned to the ground and other buildings were damaged by shrapnel from air defense missiles.
