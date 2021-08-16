David R. Hawkins - I Have A Problem With Worry

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David R. Hawkins Has Been An Inspiration Since I Discovered What I Really Am And It Is My Intention To Use This Video For The Expansion Of Consciousness
Thank You Dr Hawkins For Your Work
For More On This Lecture Visit The Dr Website Below
http://www.veritaspub.com/product_inf...
You can find me On Facebook
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