Victoria 'F- the EU' Nuland Finds A Cold Shoulder In Niger

The Ron Paul Liberty Report
Oh the irony. Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland is best known for her central role in the 2014 Ukraine coup that overthrew an elected government. Now she's traveling down to Niger warning the post-coup government to return to constitutional order! Is it any wonder that no one in authority wanted anything to do with her while she was there? Also today a hysterical Nancy Pelosi proclaims that Trump being elected, “...cannot happen, or we will not be the United States of America.” Isn't that an attack on our electoral system? Indictment anyone?
Get your tickets to the Ron Paul Institute Sept. 2nd DC Conference:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/which-way-america-tickets-665436647927
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.