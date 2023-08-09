Create New Account
Victoria 'F- the EU' Nuland Finds A Cold Shoulder In Niger
The Ron Paul Liberty Report

Streamed on: Aug 8, 12:01 pm EDT

Oh the irony. Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland is best known for her central role in the 2014 Ukraine coup that overthrew an elected government. Now she's traveling down to Niger warning the post-coup government to return to constitutional order! Is it any wonder that no one in authority wanted anything to do with her while she was there? Also today a hysterical Nancy Pelosi proclaims that Trump being elected, “...cannot happen, or we will not be the United States of America.” Isn't that an attack on our electoral system? Indictment anyone?

Get your tickets to the Ron Paul Institute Sept. 2nd DC Conference:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/which-way-america-tickets-665436647927

militarycoupukrainewagnerprofitsnigervictoria nulandcold shoulderweapon contractor

