The war of emotions

The Hamas terrorist infiltrators have committed countless atrocities. They have killed, raped, and looted.
For any non-Jews who wish to assist Israel in our fight against terror we would recommend SAR-EL. The SAR-EL is an international volunteer organization that helps the IDF with non combat activities. It is also possible to donate to SAR-EL. If you are looking to join the SAR-EL here are a couple of things that you would want to know.
SAR-EL is a non-military organization that assists the IDF; therefore, military experience is not required.
As a member of the SAR-EL you will be depending on your role expected to do physical work.
You must be over the age of 18 to join.
Vaccination against Covid-19 is strongly encouraged.
if you still want to join, please read the full list of rules and qualifications on the official SAR-EL website.
Thank You.
To donate or Join: https://www.sar-el.org/
Full list of rules and qualifications: https://www.sar-el.org/programs/
