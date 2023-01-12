Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⛓🗝⚖🇺🇸 THE STING 2023 ⛓🗝⚖🇺🇸
191 views
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 21 hours ago |

I've called this ever since Topix Media's Madam President went to press with 2:40 AM on November 8, 2016 fast approaching 🙃


I have a PDF copy of that used and bound piece of toilet paper 💩


Ever since, I [and all of you out there] have been waiting...not necessarily patiently, but indeed, waiting for the signal 📔📆


💣💣💣💣💣💣💣 BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM💥💥💥💥💥💥💥


And thus..THE STING 2023, brought to you by..YOU! 🇺🇸


The Players: 🃏


President Donald John Trump ... Henry Gondorff

Mike Lindell ... Johnny Hooker

Barry [barack hussein obama aka Bathhouse Barry] Soetero ... Doyle Lonnegan

Gen. Mark "Dog Faced Pony Soldier" Milley ... Lt. Wm. Snyder

Melania Trump ... Billie

Kash Patel ... Kid Twist

Meriick "I'll ass rape yore keeds!" Gatland ... F.B.I. Agent Polk


Maybe you guys can either suggest better roles, or fill in the gaps I've left - help me out, Hendry!


😁😂😅😆🤣 I'm trynna bang dis broad ovah heah! 😁😂😅😆🤣


☃ I may habs roped in a ringer - watch the interwebs, frens 🐸


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjpaZGefF1A - my alernate, if the scumbags got wise


AWK INTERVIEW W/ SHEILA HOLM 1.12.23: MONUMENT TRUTHS UNVEILED. SECRETS REVEALED FOR ALL TO SEE!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CQEqY0tgw3Vf/


Narrative video courtesy of CineFix - IGN Movies and TV:

https://www.youtube.com/@CineFix

Keywords
censorshipmmschlorine dioxidehealinginsurrectiontwittercongressstingbustedpresident donald john trumpelection theftanti-woketrump cardscamdemicvotescamthe stingtruthsocialgoteemjanuary protest

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket