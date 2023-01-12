I've called this ever since Topix Media's Madam President went to press with 2:40 AM on November 8, 2016 fast approaching 🙃





I have a PDF copy of that used and bound piece of toilet paper 💩





Ever since, I [and all of you out there] have been waiting...not necessarily patiently, but indeed, waiting for the signal 📔📆





💣💣💣💣💣💣💣 BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM💥💥💥💥💥💥💥





And thus..THE STING 2023, brought to you by..YOU! 🇺🇸





The Players: 🃏





President Donald John Trump ... Henry Gondorff

Mike Lindell ... Johnny Hooker

Barry [barack hussein obama aka Bathhouse Barry] Soetero ... Doyle Lonnegan

Gen. Mark "Dog Faced Pony Soldier" Milley ... Lt. Wm. Snyder

Melania Trump ... Billie

Kash Patel ... Kid Twist

Meriick "I'll ass rape yore keeds!" Gatland ... F.B.I. Agent Polk





Maybe you guys can either suggest better roles, or fill in the gaps I've left - help me out, Hendry!





😁😂😅😆🤣 I'm trynna bang dis broad ovah heah! 😁😂😅😆🤣





☃ I may habs roped in a ringer - watch the interwebs, frens 🐸





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjpaZGefF1A - my alernate, if the scumbags got wise





AWK INTERVIEW W/ SHEILA HOLM 1.12.23: MONUMENT TRUTHS UNVEILED. SECRETS REVEALED FOR ALL TO SEE!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CQEqY0tgw3Vf/





Narrative video courtesy of CineFix - IGN Movies and TV:

https://www.youtube.com/@CineFix

