A Gray State (The Rise) - An Extract From Documentary Raw Movie (2020)

This documentary is an incendiary look at the state of the world and it highlights all of the issues that we face as a society, the power of information is the most useful tool for us all to use.

You may find a "bunch of great individuals" in it like Sean Wright (convicted criminal), Dan Crowley (David Crowley's brother) and Danny August Mason (co-producer of this documentary and presumably 50% owner of the original, never released movie).

Please consider that this is not the movie "Grey State" which was produced and directed by murdered David Crowley.

It is the documentary released as raw movie after his death that has not been neither directed nor produced by David Crowley (despite the misleading info at the ending credits)

The original movie "Grey State" was never released to public but it was almost finished.

Where's it? Was it David Crowley's revenge from beyond the grave? Strange, isn't it?

Film extract devoid of subliminal messages heard in full Raw Version.