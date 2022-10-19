USA "We want God", Israel & UAE Peace Agreement In Episode 28 we study the book of Ezekiel to see how it pertains to events taking place in the World such as the peace agreement between Israel and United Arab Emirates, and what we can possibly expect in the times ahead.
