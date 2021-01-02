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How To Deal With Toxic People You Cannot Avoid- It's Not YOU, It's THEM. Strategies for Mean People
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116 views • January 02, 2021
Dealing With Toxic People is a huge challenge, especially when we Cannot Avoid them- when you realize it's the opposite of George Costanza's break-up line, it makes life a whole lot easier. It's Not YOU, It's THEM. Do Not accept the poison they offer.
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#toxicpeople #lifehacks #relationships
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#toxicpeople #lifehacks #relationships
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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