Is the Rapture the same thing as "the Gathering"?...the "Coming of the Lord"?
Brenda Weltner
Published a day ago

There's a BIG eschatological mess that we need to untangle...and FAST! Daniel series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCCgsyukzPY&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_GlxVyUYSV923tfz0i-Xdv “The Messiah in Daniel”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4&index=1&t=22s Link to Part 1 of Salvation playlist: https://youtu.be/tvQoUDU6uC0 Seals, Trumpets and Bowls Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DIoXJbyqGmDmkogCyQO2PiepJC1uTVO-/view?usp=share_link 6th Seal video: https://youtu.be/cz4GtgZwD2o This changes EVERYTHING! https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw Day of the Lord: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk The Inheritance: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE Temples of God video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5pEj2Uag8E&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_L6rXE51DBW1MJMDRiN-mV “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Kept from the hour of trial: https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk

