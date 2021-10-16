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Dr. Maurice Hilleman, (Merck) made a recording where he openly admits that vaccines given to Americans were contaminated with leukemia and cancer viruses.
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446 views • October 16, 2021
Disclosure HUB, [16.10.21 08:42]
Israel Backed Merck Pharmacuticles admit Vaccines Contaminated With Leukemia and Cancer Viruses.
The most prominent vaccine scientists in history Dr. Maurice Hilleman, while working for the world's oldest Jewish pharmaceutical company (Merck) made a recording where he openly admits that vaccines given to Americans were contaminated with leukemia and cancer viruses. VIRUSES are Man (JEW) made including influenza, Polio, Measles, AIDS so was Covid created as a 'excuse' to vaccinate (contaminate)...
@disclosurehub
Israel Backed Merck Pharmacuticles admit Vaccines Contaminated With Leukemia and Cancer Viruses.
The most prominent vaccine scientists in history Dr. Maurice Hilleman, while working for the world's oldest Jewish pharmaceutical company (Merck) made a recording where he openly admits that vaccines given to Americans were contaminated with leukemia and cancer viruses. VIRUSES are Man (JEW) made including influenza, Polio, Measles, AIDS so was Covid created as a 'excuse' to vaccinate (contaminate)...
@disclosurehub
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