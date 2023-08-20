Create New Account
Mel K & Dr. James Thorp, MD - Following the COVID Money Trail
(Aug 18, 2023) Dr. James Thorp explains how all of the major medical institutions in America have been corrupted and fully captured.


Article by Dr. Thorp: "As Evidence of Harm Mounts, Silence Becomes Reprehensible!":  https://www.americaoutloud.news/as-evidence-of-harm-mounts-silence-becomes-reprehensible/


Learn more about Dr. James Thorp, MD and his work:

https://freedomintruth.substack.com

https://twitter.com/jathorpmfm


The full interview by Mel K: https://rumble.com/v38zvjz-mel-k-and-dr.-james-thorp-md-the-covid-money-trail-and-why-we-must-fight-on.html


Keywords
corruptionfdacdcmilitarymurdervaccinemoneydepopulationhospitalspsyopdoctorsdodbribespregnant womeninstitutionspsychological warfarepharmaciesmark webercovidmel kmedical journalsobgynjames thorpkilling for cash

