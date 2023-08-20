Mel K & Dr. James Thorp, MD - Following the COVID Money Trail

(Aug 18, 2023) Dr. James Thorp explains how all of the major medical institutions in America have been corrupted and fully captured.
Article by Dr. Thorp: "As Evidence of Harm Mounts, Silence Becomes Reprehensible!": https://www.americaoutloud.news/as-evidence-of-harm-mounts-silence-becomes-reprehensible/
Learn more about Dr. James Thorp, MD and his work:
https://freedomintruth.substack.com
https://twitter.com/jathorpmfm
The full interview by Mel K: https://rumble.com/v38zvjz-mel-k-and-dr.-james-thorp-md-the-covid-money-trail-and-why-we-must-fight-on.html
