Sanitarium (1998, PC), part 3

Sanitorium is an adventure game developed by Dreamforge Intertainment and published by American Softworks Corporation (in North America), XS Games (American re-release), German company Egmont Interactive (in Germany) and Mindscape (in Great Britain).

You play a man who loose his memory after having a car accident. You wake up in a weird, sinister sanitarium and try to find a way out. Your path goes through distorted, dark locations filled with mad and grotesque inhabitants while you try to find out who you are, what is real and what has happened.