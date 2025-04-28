BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The Stengler Cancer-Reversing Protocol: Your Personal Guide to the Most Powerful Natural Cancer Therapies by Mark Stengler
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
198 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • 6 days ago

"The Stengler Cancer-Reversing Protocol" by Mark Stengler delves into the promising realm of natural therapies for cancer, offering an alternative or complementary approach to conventional treatments like surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, which often come with significant side effects. The book emphasizes the growing movement towards Integrative Cancer Care, which combines conventional medicine with natural therapies to enhance overall well-being and improve treatment outcomes. Stengler highlights the work of pioneers like Dr. Hugh Riordan and Stanislaw R. Burzynski, who have achieved remarkable results using unconventional methods such as intravenous vitamin C (IVC) and antineoplastons, respectively. IVC, in particular, is shown to be effective in targeting cancer cells while sparing healthy ones, as it triggers the production of hydrogen peroxide, which is toxic to tumor cells. The book also explores the benefits of turkey tail mushrooms, which contain immune-boosting compounds, and the importance of a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and healthy proteins, while avoiding red meat and processed foods. Additionally, Stengler underscores the role of regular exercise in reducing cancer risk and improving survival rates. Ultimately, the book advocates for a personalized, holistic approach to cancer care, empowering readers to make informed decisions and take control of their health.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy