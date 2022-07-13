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Handling quarrelling friends. Chinese bargaining. Using useful idiots. CCP vs Western tyrants
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
Henrik Wallin - All knowledgeCheckmark Icon
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#friendship #networking #negotiations #bargaining #ChinaPerhaps the most important thing you'll ever need to know. How to mediate between friends by me who have done just that on an industrial scale, why good relationships break down, how to respond to accusations, how to build power networks, and then some fun and super-basic China-knowledge.


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https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/friendships


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Keywords
social mediafriendschinaclimatechineserelationshippersuasionnegotiationsart of the dealfriendshipnetworkingbargainingcetamediating
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