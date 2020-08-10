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FAUSSE PANDÉMIE - LE PEUPLE S'ÉVEILLE - DOCUMENTAIRE D'ERIC DAOUST
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12 views • August 10, 2020
24 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4Nqqmrg9RY
Le Stu-Dio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh6aTwE8VczwBYkXmprvEAQ
La fausse pandémie est en train de créer une génération d'activistes militants pour défendre les droits et libertés du peuple.
MERCI DE SUPPORTER LE STU-DIO:
https://www.paypal.me/stupitt
https://stu-dio.tv (cliquez sur 'faire un don' en haut à droite)
virement interac: [email protected]
Page Facebook de André:
https://www.facebook.com/stupittknows
Pour rejoindre Aleck:
https://loiselle.solutions/
Pour découvrir d'autres médias alternatifs:
https://videon.tv/
https://www.facebook.com/libertae.sine.qua.non
Le Stu-Dio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh6aTwE8VczwBYkXmprvEAQ
La fausse pandémie est en train de créer une génération d'activistes militants pour défendre les droits et libertés du peuple.
MERCI DE SUPPORTER LE STU-DIO:
https://www.paypal.me/stupitt
https://stu-dio.tv (cliquez sur 'faire un don' en haut à droite)
virement interac: [email protected]
Page Facebook de André:
https://www.facebook.com/stupittknows
Pour rejoindre Aleck:
https://loiselle.solutions/
Pour découvrir d'autres médias alternatifs:
https://videon.tv/
https://www.facebook.com/libertae.sine.qua.non
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