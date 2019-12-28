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Amightywind Prophecy 142 - Deliverance from Narcissism, Pride, Sin, Rebellion!
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41 views • December 28, 2019
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Prophecy 142
Weep & Mourn, Ezra! You, like Israel, Need Deliverance from Narcissism
Written/Spoken under the Anointing of the HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH)
Through Apostle, Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
Received January 31, 2019 | Released April 4, 2019
RETURN TO ME! RETURN TO ME! RETURN TO ME!
Oh ma sah [ Repeats in Holy tongues… ]
WE, THE HOLY TRINITY SAY, WE WEEP! WE WEEP! WE WEEP! WE THE TRINITY, WE WEEP!
I, ABBA YAHUVEH, I YAHUSHUA & I, IMMAYAH, THE RUACH HA KODESH, THE SHKHINYAH GLORY, WE WEEP! WE WEEP! WE WEEP!
But woe be unto you, woe be unto you when the anger comes! [ Holy tongues… ]
You think you have so much time. You have been lied to. You think you know the timing, even in the Bible—you who time the Scriptures and say, “This can’t happen until that can happen, and so we have oh maybe 10 years left” and others will say, “Oh you have a hundred years, no you have twenty years, no you have twenty-five years” and the endless numbers go on. [ Holy tongues… ]
But I tell you this, AM I not the YAH WHO holds the time in MY Hands? For ME there is no time! Time is irrelevant! I AM OUTSIDE OF TIME!
I can make so many things happen that you think will be in so many years. I can either speed up time as I’ve showed you or I can slow it down. And I proved this in the Bible, and proved it in other Holy Scriptures.
So do not even think you know when the Time of Sorrow comes, the Time of Jacob’s sorrow comes. Jacob’s Trouble will be like none other. That which you call “The Great Tribulation” will be greater than any tribulation. Jeremiah 30:7 Alas! for that Day is great, so that none is like it: it is even the time of Jacob’s Trouble, but he shall be saved out of it.
You can’t even imagine. So now is the time! Now is the time! Now is the time to come to I, YAHUSHUA! Now is the time! Do not delay!
Today is the day of Salvation! Tomorrow may be too late! Today you are alive! What if you are dead tomorrow and you decided, “Oh I’ll just wait. I’ll wait before I go to YAHUSHUA. I’ll wait before I ask for full repentance and confession of every sin. I’ll just wait.”
What if I tell you that you have no time to wait? What if today is your last breath?
You do not know if an accident waits for you. You do not know what health crisis can happen, when I can stop your heart! For it’s in the very palm of MY hand!
Do you know how angry some of you have made ME? And I speak now to the ones that I have commanded, that I appointed, that I ordained. [ Holy tongues… “MY Caleb,” “Ma kah!” ]
MY Caleb, come to ME! STOP THIS FOOLISHNESS! That little lamb that once was so humble did not know that when he was born in Israel—the one that is supposed to be helping Elisheva now and is now a hindrance, as she has to stand there and take the shame and the blame as you refuse in your spirit of narcissism and your spirit of pharisee and your spirit of rebellion as you stand there and shake your fist at her—oh that spirit of rebellion and that stiff-necked Jew! Exodus 32:9, And the LORD YAHUVEH said unto Moses, I have seen this people, and, behold, it is a stiff-necked people.
When will you learn oh Israel? You have the spirit of a narcissist! You have the spirit of arrogance! You have the spirit of pride!
All these things I despise say I, YAHUVEH, say I, YAHUSHUA and I, IMMAYAH! That spirit of Pharisee! I hate that spirit of pharisee! I hate that spirit of “know it all”!
YOU KNOW NOTHING! You just think you know something you educated fool!
What happened to that little innocent little lamb that came to ME out of an Orthodox Jewish family? What happened to that innocent one?
Yes he was born into the iniquity of sins and yes Israel you have all of this stiff-necked Jew and stubbornness and all of these things that I have named and oh so much more.
How do you even call yourself the “Holy land” anymore with the sin that you have allowed that you know I abhor? The spirit of grand delusions. For you think that you are more than what you are because I’ve called you the “chosen people".
****
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred.
Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative
to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
Prophecy 142
Weep & Mourn, Ezra! You, like Israel, Need Deliverance from Narcissism
Written/Spoken under the Anointing of the HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH)
Through Apostle, Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
Received January 31, 2019 | Released April 4, 2019
RETURN TO ME! RETURN TO ME! RETURN TO ME!
Oh ma sah [ Repeats in Holy tongues… ]
WE, THE HOLY TRINITY SAY, WE WEEP! WE WEEP! WE WEEP! WE THE TRINITY, WE WEEP!
I, ABBA YAHUVEH, I YAHUSHUA & I, IMMAYAH, THE RUACH HA KODESH, THE SHKHINYAH GLORY, WE WEEP! WE WEEP! WE WEEP!
But woe be unto you, woe be unto you when the anger comes! [ Holy tongues… ]
You think you have so much time. You have been lied to. You think you know the timing, even in the Bible—you who time the Scriptures and say, “This can’t happen until that can happen, and so we have oh maybe 10 years left” and others will say, “Oh you have a hundred years, no you have twenty years, no you have twenty-five years” and the endless numbers go on. [ Holy tongues… ]
But I tell you this, AM I not the YAH WHO holds the time in MY Hands? For ME there is no time! Time is irrelevant! I AM OUTSIDE OF TIME!
I can make so many things happen that you think will be in so many years. I can either speed up time as I’ve showed you or I can slow it down. And I proved this in the Bible, and proved it in other Holy Scriptures.
So do not even think you know when the Time of Sorrow comes, the Time of Jacob’s sorrow comes. Jacob’s Trouble will be like none other. That which you call “The Great Tribulation” will be greater than any tribulation. Jeremiah 30:7 Alas! for that Day is great, so that none is like it: it is even the time of Jacob’s Trouble, but he shall be saved out of it.
You can’t even imagine. So now is the time! Now is the time! Now is the time to come to I, YAHUSHUA! Now is the time! Do not delay!
Today is the day of Salvation! Tomorrow may be too late! Today you are alive! What if you are dead tomorrow and you decided, “Oh I’ll just wait. I’ll wait before I go to YAHUSHUA. I’ll wait before I ask for full repentance and confession of every sin. I’ll just wait.”
What if I tell you that you have no time to wait? What if today is your last breath?
You do not know if an accident waits for you. You do not know what health crisis can happen, when I can stop your heart! For it’s in the very palm of MY hand!
Do you know how angry some of you have made ME? And I speak now to the ones that I have commanded, that I appointed, that I ordained. [ Holy tongues… “MY Caleb,” “Ma kah!” ]
MY Caleb, come to ME! STOP THIS FOOLISHNESS! That little lamb that once was so humble did not know that when he was born in Israel—the one that is supposed to be helping Elisheva now and is now a hindrance, as she has to stand there and take the shame and the blame as you refuse in your spirit of narcissism and your spirit of pharisee and your spirit of rebellion as you stand there and shake your fist at her—oh that spirit of rebellion and that stiff-necked Jew! Exodus 32:9, And the LORD YAHUVEH said unto Moses, I have seen this people, and, behold, it is a stiff-necked people.
When will you learn oh Israel? You have the spirit of a narcissist! You have the spirit of arrogance! You have the spirit of pride!
All these things I despise say I, YAHUVEH, say I, YAHUSHUA and I, IMMAYAH! That spirit of Pharisee! I hate that spirit of pharisee! I hate that spirit of “know it all”!
YOU KNOW NOTHING! You just think you know something you educated fool!
What happened to that little innocent little lamb that came to ME out of an Orthodox Jewish family? What happened to that innocent one?
Yes he was born into the iniquity of sins and yes Israel you have all of this stiff-necked Jew and stubbornness and all of these things that I have named and oh so much more.
How do you even call yourself the “Holy land” anymore with the sin that you have allowed that you know I abhor? The spirit of grand delusions. For you think that you are more than what you are because I’ve called you the “chosen people".
****
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
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