Scientists Discover 'Alien DNA' Hidden in Blood of Vaccinated People
The People's Voice


March 14, 2024


Scientists at an elite research unit in Spain have made a series of startling discoveries regarding the Pfizer Covid mRNA vaccine, including the disturbing fact that when placed in a reptile incubator at body temperature for 48 hours, new life forms, including heads and legs, appear to hatch in the mRNA solution.


Have the elite smuggled alien reptile DNA into the mass-produced vaccines to be pumped into the willing bodies of the compliant masses?


This may sound like bad science fiction on the surface, but when you dig a little deeper and learn about the patents over the human body taken out by Bill Gates and the global elite just before the pandemic, then what sounded like bad science fiction suddenly looks like a living nightmare for the vaccinated.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4jb6qx-scientists-discover-alien-dna-hidden-in-blood-of-vaccinated-people.html

