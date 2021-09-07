X22 REPORT - Message Received, “Calm Before The Storm”, Black Swan Event

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The patriots have the [DS] where they want them. This is the calm before the storm, message sent and received. Everything that has happened was to prepare the people, the red pill needs to be easy to swallow. The patriots have now set everything in motion and the storm is coming. In China a black swan landed in the square. The people are awake, they have reached the precipice, the patriots are ready.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.