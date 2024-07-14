"SHOTS FIRED" : PROPHECY IN MOTION / TRUMP WILL FALL TO THE HANDS OF HIS ENEMIES

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog is an end-times Bible-based blog revealing the dreams, visions and prophetic messages of the Lord Jesus Christ. It has been prophesied more than 13 times on TMVPB, that the former President Donald J. Trump will be killed. First prophecies were made in 2019- and they have continued into 2024.





"THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE" - JULY 14, 2024

Below are [most of] the TMV Prophecies mentioning Donald Trump, many of which speak of his untimely demise. Hope these help someone.

1. The land of iron laws (Dec. 2023)

2. You will have no more idols: Fall of Donald Trump (July 2023)*

3. Changes Ahead (Oct. 2022)*

4. Ready Player One (Oct 2022)*

5. Ezekiel 13 / No re-election/ Death (Nov 2020)*

6. The Citizen Child (Sept; 2022)

7. The destruction of Dagon (Oct 2022)*

8. Two more good years: Prayer Call (Oct 2022)

9. Little fires (Nov 2020)*

10. Biden Harris equals two minus one (Nov 2020)

11. In quick succession: Deep State (July 2019)*

12. Isaiah 10:1 - The Unrighteous Decree (July 2019)

13. To be a martyr of Christ/ No re-election for Trump (May 2020)

14. Hovercrafts & Abominable weapons of war (Oct 2021)*

15. MAGA Deception & the beast System (Sept 2022)*

Prophecies with an * mark ones with death for Donald Trump.

