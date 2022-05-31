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Major Psychological Study Confirms 80% of People Will Do Whatever They Are Told
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50 views • May 31, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down how the milgram experiment shows how the majority of people do not have the ability to stand up to an authority regardless of the consequences.
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