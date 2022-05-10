© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bottom Gun Hollywood's Military Interpretation Sparks Outrage With Service Members
Follow
2
Share
Report
290 views • May 10, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Hollywood is hypnotizing the masses with euphoric military movies to cover up for the dystopian nightmare happening to our armed forces in real-time! Stew Peters opens up with straight truth about how the deep state is covering up their crimes against our military by utilizing Hollywood!
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v144kas-bottom-gun-hollywoods-military-interpretation-sparks-outrage-with-service-m.html
Hollywood is hypnotizing the masses with euphoric military movies to cover up for the dystopian nightmare happening to our armed forces in real-time! Stew Peters opens up with straight truth about how the deep state is covering up their crimes against our military by utilizing Hollywood!
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v144kas-bottom-gun-hollywoods-military-interpretation-sparks-outrage-with-service-m.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.