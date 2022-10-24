Hu Jintao wanted to say something to support Xi making his third term the last one, while opposing Xi’s continued implementation of the quarantines and Zero COVID policy or the invasion of Taiwan

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10/23/2022 Miles Guo: Before Hu Jintao was escorted out, his head was very clear, and he wanted to say something to support Xi making his third term the last one, while opposing Xi’s continued implementation of the quarantines and Zero COVID policy or the invasion of Taiwan