How to Overcome Self-Hatred! X/Twitter Space

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Philosopher Stefan Molyneux's 17 May 2026 Sunday Morning Live shows how to overcome self-hatred by dropping the self-contempt and self-blame that childhood trauma plants in people who excuse their abusers while hating themselves. He urges facing the full truth about family harm, rejecting excuses for bad parents, and building real accountability to stop exploitation in work and relationships.
My speech to "A Night for Freedom" in February 2018: Western Civilization's Butterfly Effect - https://fdrpodcasts.com/4020/western-civilizations-butterfly-effect-stefan
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0:00:00Sunday Morning Philosophy
0:03:21Divorce and Childhood Harm
0:06:31Parenting Without Preparation
0:19:33Truth After the Split
0:28:25Lies, Trust, and Divorce
0:40:42Honesty’s Cost in Families
0:49:10Community Responsibility to Intervene
0:53:59Marriage Red Flags
1:06:07Childhood Trauma Barriers
1:23:02Truth Versus Psychiatry
1:41:36Bukele and Crime Control