How to Overcome Self-Hatred! X/Twitter Space

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux's 17 May 2026 Sunday Morning Live shows how to overcome self-hatred by dropping the self-contempt and self-blame that childhood trauma plants in people who excuse their abusers while hating themselves. He urges facing the full truth about family harm, rejecting excuses for bad parents, and building real accountability to stop exploitation in work and relationships.





My speech to "A Night for Freedom" in February 2018: Western Civilization's Butterfly Effect - https://fdrpodcasts.com/4020/western-civilizations-butterfly-effect-stefan





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