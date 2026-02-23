BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Island
Blondie Broadcast
Blondie Broadcast
117 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 1 day ago

Links of enlightenment:

The Island

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GS44LAIMeKKJ/

Maxwell

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ylZt4AMghrpG/

👑 Independent journalist of enlightenment for Christ Jesus 7π • π^7


“For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.” Luke 8:17


🪔“She can’t do that, ❤️‍🔥YES I can” PLATFORMS:🪔

YouTube: 🎓163 public playlists

ALL PLAYLISTS for Reference, teachings, prophecy & hope

https://youtube.com/@broadcastamericafirst

YouTube: channel #2 POSTED My Spiritual Videos

https://youtube.com/@enlightenmentKMM

🖥️ MY WATCHABLE BROADCAST VIDEOS :

Rumble:

http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast

Bitchute:

https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast

Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq


🇺🇸 Wake Up playlist

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0yuCtKGsFmP1XJtUl94IK

🍴Tidbits & ⌛️ FINAL CALLS 🕵🏼‍♀️Reveals

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTae4iegzjGGEdo65u-rTT-Y&si=BHuhBqkmSVGAqHXo

🆕 Spiritual updates

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbNeXSqQCH88Sk8Hb447rb0&si=RbkC0sPj7LeZc7D0


PODCASTS linked to most app platforms

🎧Listen here🎧

https://blondiebroadcast.buzzsprout.com/

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539

📱 Telegram: most VIDEOS posted

https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2

social links:

https://truthsocial.com/@blondiebroadcast

https://gab.com/LuvCampDelta

https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast

https://x.com/LuvCampDelta


🛑 MUST WATCH !!! 🕳Gotthard tunnel & CERN

Plans against humanity 🧬Genetic tampering

https://www.but-thatsjustme.com/cern-unleashed-gotthard-tunnel-ritual-reveals-portal-underworld/

PROPHECY CERN:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTYlma7pBpmEEFVWaOCUemIo&si=DqlVqPojVfWM4Jtv

DESTROYER SYSTEM ☄️

🔭PLANE-X Nibiru Arboda Red Dragon Nemesis Dark Star

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbZqyf8PDGD27v_-sDXE4Aw

🔬 Untold History & Mudfossil University

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0PrI_ZgEg_OuwZk1NRvLp

🌑 Silver Bullet 🔫 Genetic manipulation 🧫💉🩸

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZyQDjXFdk-cJ6DiPM2q29C&si=Rk_-6CiMt41xLZfr


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: Listeners solely responsible for their own actions or choices. For entertainment purposes only, not medical advice.


BACKUP CHANNELS:

Youtube spirituality:

https://www.youtube.com/@shrewdwoodforestKM

Youtube Independent Gazette:

https://www.youtube.com/@independentgazetteKMM


REFERENCES:

Holy Bible ✝️

GENEVA 1560

NLT TLV ESV AMPC KJB

https://archive.org/details/TheGenevaBible1560/geneva_bible1560

TheAramaicScriptures.com

Zadok Priestly calendar

https://torahislight.org/calendar/

Qumran scrolls lost teachings

Kolbrin Nibiru / flood references

https://archive.org/details/the-kolbrin-bible-complete

Keywords
mexicojudgementsterra marsaint james island
Chapters

33:04End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The AI power struggle and mass job displacements will affect the 2026 midterm elections

The AI power struggle and mass job displacements will affect the 2026 midterm elections

Lance D Johnson
A new front in the gun debate: Home inspections proposed in Minnesota

A new front in the gun debate: Home inspections proposed in Minnesota

Willow Tohi
UN Report Exposes Taliban-Al-Qaeda Alliance: A Global Jihadist Threat Funded by Corruption

UN Report Exposes Taliban-Al-Qaeda Alliance: A Global Jihadist Threat Funded by Corruption

Edison Reed
U.S. senators promote digital freedom for Iran while backing surveillance at home

U.S. senators promote digital freedom for Iran while backing surveillance at home

Laura Harris
Trump set to defend agenda in high-stakes State of the Union amid economic doubts

Trump set to defend agenda in high-stakes State of the Union amid economic doubts

Cassie B.
Report: Progressive groups weaponizing courts to push climate, DEI policies without legislation

Report: Progressive groups weaponizing courts to push climate, DEI policies without legislation

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy