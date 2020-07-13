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Bro Dave Ch. 15 God's Warning about the Mark
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23 views • July 13, 2020
Is God giving a final warning to everyone about the Mark of the Beast? Is there a prophet or organization that is warning people about this significant prophecy?
In this video Brother Dave challenges people to consider that the warning from God has already been given, as well as the solution, which is found in the teachings of Jesus.
In this video Brother Dave challenges people to consider that the warning from God has already been given, as well as the solution, which is found in the teachings of Jesus.
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