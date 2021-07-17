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An upside down evening perspective at the Nature Lodge and Gardens in Medellin, Colombia
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30 views • July 17, 2021
What is great about where we live is the weather. From early evening to darkness, it only gets down to about say 65 degrees F. So you don't get cold and can wear shorts and tee shirts, etc. I go with the long sleeve tees personally.
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