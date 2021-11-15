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Vaccine Mandates Expert Panel Highlights (MIRRORED)
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531 views • November 15, 2021
Vaccine Mandates Expert Panel Highlights (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel SenatorRonJohnson at:-
https://youtu.be/lkVN3KwDfvI
Sen. Ron Johnson held a panel discussion on November 2, 2021 with doctors and medical researchers who have treated COVID-19 vaccine injuries and are researching the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, patients who have experienced adverse events due to the COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccine mandates.
The entire roundtable video has been removed by You Tube "for violating terms of service" : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lepqvdXoA2E
Mirrored from You Tube channel SenatorRonJohnson at:-
https://youtu.be/lkVN3KwDfvI
Sen. Ron Johnson held a panel discussion on November 2, 2021 with doctors and medical researchers who have treated COVID-19 vaccine injuries and are researching the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, patients who have experienced adverse events due to the COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccine mandates.
The entire roundtable video has been removed by You Tube "for violating terms of service" : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lepqvdXoA2E
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