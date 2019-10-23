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Elizabeth Warren’s DNA Revealed in Monster Bureaucracy She Created
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8 views • October 23, 2019
The Frankenstein monster created by Elizabeth Warren (CFPB, Consumer Financial Protection Bureaucracy) is the WORST example of bureaucratic overreach — not even funded by Congress but by the Federal Reserve. It is being challenged now in the Supreme Court, but its design by Warren & her desire to make herself its head reveals her true DNA — that of a tyrant.
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