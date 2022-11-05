What’s Really Going On? #4: Patterns: Mistakes vs Lies

In an earlier video, I explained that one key to
understanding what’s really going on is pattern recognition. Let’s quickly look
at two very different patterns: lies vs mistakes.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.