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The Luciferian one world religion and takover of Christianity exposed...
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248 views • April 05, 2021
This video proves to you that Lucifer is the god of Freemasonry, and that the Luciferian doctrine embodied in celebrities, false teachers, and religions upon the face of the earth, has in fact taken over Christianity.
They have merged Luciferianism and Christianity already. They have just changed the names of father Yahweh and his son Yahushua messiah.
Many of you are too far indoctrinated with their false names, and doctrines to believe this proof, even though it's as plain as day... but if it wakes up just one person and saves their soul, it is worth it!
They have merged Luciferianism and Christianity already. They have just changed the names of father Yahweh and his son Yahushua messiah.
Many of you are too far indoctrinated with their false names, and doctrines to believe this proof, even though it's as plain as day... but if it wakes up just one person and saves their soul, it is worth it!
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