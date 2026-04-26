Spirit of Prophecy Sunday Service 04/26/2026

Sunday School Teaching: What’s Eating You?

Sunday Teacher: Apostle SoonHe Young

Sunday Main Message: Spirits of God

Sunday School Teacher: Apostle Leslie Johnson

For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/

For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church