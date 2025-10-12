Kaleidoscope of Love

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A retro 80's nostalgia video for the Gen X'ers and everyone who remembers the 80's fondly. Also, this is a reminder that we have the ability to alter the dream we're experiencing by the level of consciousness that we maintain. We can create a better energetic outcome in our perception field by keeping that vibration of love. Aloha and Mahalo and special thanks to Church of Aloha for sponsoring these first creative efforts for the spiritual upliftment of all.