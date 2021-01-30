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The Healing Journey of Illness Ep 2
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30 views • January 30, 2021
by Katharina Bless translated into Thai by Kay Wararuk
Polarity and Shadow
The moment we say “I”, we immediately separate ourselves from every thing else. There is “I” and “not I”, also inside and outside etc. because we live in polarity. Only here we can express ourselves and be creative! The moment we move into Duality, we start to judge, suddenly there is good and bad... judgment creates tension, tension creates illness....
Please share this with Thai speaking people and point them in our direction so we can inform them. In this country it's very difficult to get information.... Katharina and Kay also have Telegram Channel, a MeWe page and inform daily what's happening.
Silver Dove Network Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
Telegram: @KatharinaBless
MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
www.teslaplatesasia.com
https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com
www.somaretreatcenter.com
MeWe Silver Dove Network (English)
www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
Kay Facebook and FB Videos in Thai (some English/Thai)
Telegram: @kaywararuk
https://www.facebook.com/wararuks
https://www.kaymiracles.com/
Polarity and Shadow
The moment we say “I”, we immediately separate ourselves from every thing else. There is “I” and “not I”, also inside and outside etc. because we live in polarity. Only here we can express ourselves and be creative! The moment we move into Duality, we start to judge, suddenly there is good and bad... judgment creates tension, tension creates illness....
Please share this with Thai speaking people and point them in our direction so we can inform them. In this country it's very difficult to get information.... Katharina and Kay also have Telegram Channel, a MeWe page and inform daily what's happening.
Silver Dove Network Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
Telegram: @KatharinaBless
MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
www.teslaplatesasia.com
https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com
www.somaretreatcenter.com
MeWe Silver Dove Network (English)
www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
Kay Facebook and FB Videos in Thai (some English/Thai)
Telegram: @kaywararuk
https://www.facebook.com/wararuks
https://www.kaymiracles.com/
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