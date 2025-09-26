BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Joe Untamed | Cohost Tommy Carrigan Guest Don Workman | Tina Peters, Silence is Deafening | 9.25.25
12 views • 21 hours ago

On today’s show, Joe is joined by Tommy Carrigan and they dive into shocking revelations that strike at the heart of election integrity and justice in America. A Venezuelan government official has come forward with sworn testimony exposing vulnerabilities in Smartmatic voting systems—vulnerabilities that exist not just abroad, but right here in Colorado. As whistleblower Tina Peters sits behind bars for exposing these flaws, the calls for accountability grow louder, yet those entrusted to protect our elections remain silent. We unpack the evidence, the stakes, and the urgent need for justice.

Joining us is decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran Don Workman, a patriot who has served multiple deployments in the Middle East and put his life on the line for his country. Don shares his personal journey, from serving in combat to participating in the events of January 6, and the price he paid for standing by his principles—including a raid on his home and the eventual presidential pardon granted by former President Donald Trump. His unique perspective bridges military service, civic duty, and the fight to protect constitutional freedoms in today’s turbulent political landscape.

We also break down the latest news impacting elections, national security, and accountability, including the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, international diplomatic protests, and the growing discussion around election transparency. From courageous whistleblowers to veterans defending liberty, today’s show is a must-watch for anyone concerned about justice, democracy, and the future of our nation.


https://x.com/joeoltmannx


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


