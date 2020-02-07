© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vegas Passengers Allowed to Depart Korean Plane While 3 Quarantined Stay on Board
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • February 07, 2020
Corona virus scare as plane headed to Las Vegas first diverted to LAX Los Angeles quarantined and then released to Las Vegas.
The reason I bring this up is, why do they release passengers who may have been exposed to the Corona Virus.
The reason I bring this up is, why do they release passengers who may have been exposed to the Corona Virus.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.