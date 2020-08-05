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Future Strategic Warfare (Circa 2025) NASA Document.
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60 views • August 05, 2020
This document truly talks about some evil stuff. I think the Covid19 vaccine is rigged with nanos to track people and poison (maybe even a deadlier form of the virus itself.)
Decide for yourself. You can read the whole power point presentation here.
Decide for yourself. You can read the whole power point presentation here.
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